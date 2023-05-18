Matthew Judon Takes Aim At Micah Parsons For Wearing Celtics Jersey

Most of Matthew Judon’s offseason tweets at fellow NFL players have been recruiting attempts on behalf of the Patriots.

That wasn’t the theme of the New England pass-rusher’s Wednesday evening posts about Micah Parsons, though.

Parsons made his way to Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals and rocked a Jayson Tatum jersey for the Heat-Celtics primetime matchup. But 10 days prior to the series opener at TD Garden, the Dallas Cowboys star sported a Tyrese Maxey jersey at Wells Fargo Center for Game 4 of the Boston-Philadelphia second-round series.

This NBA fandom flip-flop didn’t sit well with Judon, who directed two separate tweets at Parsons.

“This man worse then drake,” Judon tweeted. “Bandwagon.”

The four-time Pro Bowl selection added: “Deuce should of beat yo ass fo shaking his pops hand like that. Then asking him for a jersey. ‘It’s a fraud inside my city ya.'”

Judon later this year will have a chance to talk to Parsons face-to-face about the wavering fandom if he feels so inclined. The Patriots will be in Dallas on Oct. 1 for a Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys.