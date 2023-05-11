NFL Schedule: Aaron Rodgers Will Face This Team In Jets Debut

Aaron Rodgers will be in a primetime slot with a divisional foe on the opposing sideline when he makes his Jets debut in four months.

The NFL on Thursday morning revealed the first “Monday Night Football” matchup of the 2023 season will see New York host the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. The Week 1 showdown will feature one of the best quarterback duels of the entire campaign, as Rodgers and Josh Allen both currently are among the seven players with the shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win 2023 NFL MVP.

Both teams are realistic Super Bowl LVIII candidates, too, which is a feather in Rodgers’ cap considering the Jets finished last in the division last season with a 7-10 record. Buffalo currently has the third-shortest odds (9-1) at FanDuel Sportsbook to raise the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas next February, while Gang Green isn’t very far behind with a 14-1 number.

As for Patriots fans eager to see Bill Belichick and company go up against a Rodgers-led Jets team, they now know two weeks that won’t feature one of the two New England-New York tilts. In addition to the season-opening slate, the Foxboro Faithful also can cross off Week 10 when the Patriots will be in Germany for an international clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Horak/USA TODAY Sports Images
