Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Opens Up About Incident With Suns Owner

Things got a little testy between Nikola Jokic and a member of the Suns on Sunday night, but it wasn’t a Phoenix player opposite the Nuggets superstar.

Jokic was involved in an altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia late in the second quarter of Western Conference semifinal Game 4 between Denver and Phoenix. The two-time NBA MVP went into the crowd at Footprint Center to retrieve the basketball and attempt a quick inbound pass, but he ultimately found himself in a sea of bodies. The swarm included Ishbia, who caught a Jokic forearm and theatrically fell over.

The Nuggets big man was issued a technical foul for “deliberately” making contact with Ishbia, a former Michigan State basketball player who purchased the Suns this past December. After Denver’s 129-124 loss, Jokic defended his actions.

“(Referee Tony Brothers) told me I was elbowing the fan,” Jokic told reporters, per ESPN. “But the fan put the hand on me first. So I thought the league’s supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I’m wrong, so we will see.”

Asked about a potential fine or suspension, Jokic replied, “But his hands (were) on me. So (the NBA) is not going to protect me? They’re going to protect the fan? Not me as a person; I’m talking about as a player.”

Michael Malone thought it was “crazy” Jokic received a technical foul for the incident and the Nuggets head coach didn’t “give a (expletive)” that the person contacted by Jokic was the Suns owner. Ishbia after the ordeal told the Associated Press that he was “fine” and was more concerned about the remainder of the game.

The best-of-seven series on Tuesday returns to Denver, where the sides will meet for Game 5.