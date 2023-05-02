Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Joint Practices With This NFC Team

The New England Patriots reportedly will hold a handful of their training camp practices in a brand-new setting this summer: Green Bay, Wis.

The Patriots and Packers are “finalizing plans” to hold a round of joint practices at Green Bay’s facility outside Lambeau Field, according to a report Tuesday from The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Matt Schneidman.

Graff added that New England is expected to hit the road for two sets of joint practices ahead of the 2023 NFL season. ESPN’s Mike Reiss last month reported the Patriots and Tennessee Titans were discussing the possibility of practicing in Nashville.

Joint practices have been a staple of nearly every Patriots training camp for the past decade. Last year, Bill Belichick’s club hosted the Carolina Panthers for two practices in Foxboro, Mass., ahead of their preseason matchup, then traveled to Las Vegas to practice with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders. The last time New England had two rounds of road joint practices in the same summer was 2019, when they linked up with the Lions in the Detroit area and the Titans in Nashville.

These Patriots would be seeing the Packers during a period of transition for the franchise, with third-year pro Jordan Love ascending to the starting quarterback job following Aaron Rodgers’ move to New York. New England lost to Green Bay 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau last October.

The Patriots, who are two weeks into their offseason program, are scheduled to begin organized team activities May 22, with training camp kicking off in late July.