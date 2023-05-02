Patriots Reportedly Have Important Plan For This Draft Pick

The Patriots surprisingly did not select a single offensive tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Or did they?

Though all three O-linemen New England picked profile as interior players, the Patriots believe fourth-rounder Sidy Sow also can provide depth outside, according to a report Tuesday from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“My understanding is they’re gonna try Sow at tackle,” Breer wrote.

We speculated after Sow’s selection that this could be New England’s plan for the Eastern Michigan product. The final 44 of Sow’s 55 collegiate starts came at left guard, but he started 11 games as a left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and has the requisite size (6-foot-5, 323 pounds) to play there in the NFL, especially for a team like the Patriots that doesn’t place a premium on length at the position.

Sow turned in an excellent all-around workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, testing in the 89th percentile in the vertical jump, 86th percentile in the broad jump, 86th percentile in the 40-yard dash, 71st percentile in the three-cone drill and 60th percentile in the short shuttle among the 1,324 O-linemen in Mockdraftable’s database.

Here was Sow’s entry in our 2023 draft recap: