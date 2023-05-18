Patriots Reportedly Signing Brother Of Linebacker After Tryout

A family reunion in Foxboro

Move over, Devin and Jason McCourty. There’s a new pair of brothers on the Patriots roster.

New England is signing undrafted rookie defensive lineman Justus Tavai following a successful tryout with the team, A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed reported Thursday.

The San Diego State product is the younger brother of linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who’s entering his third season with the Patriots.

The younger Tavai tallied 34 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks and one interception in 11 games for SDSU last season. Before that, he played four seasons at Hawaii — his older brother’s alma mater — and one at El Camino College. He measured in at 6-foot-1, 285 pounds at his pre-draft pro day.

Tavai will fill the 90-man roster spot previously occupied by offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, whom the Patriots released Thursday. He’ll compete for a roster spot in a D-tackle group that features Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts and Jeremiah Pharms.

The signing ups the Patriots’ number of UDFAs to four, with Tavai joining quarterback Malik Cunningham, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and linebacker Jourdan Heilig. At least one undrafted rookie has made New England’s Week 1 roster in each of the last 19 seasons.

