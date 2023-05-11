Patriots Reportedly Sign Two More Members Of 2023 Draft Class

The Patriots now have signed four of their 12 picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

New England on Wednesday agreed to terms with sixth-round picks Demario Douglas and Bryce Baringer, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports offered details on the four-year contracts for both players.

#Patriots sixth-round P Bryce Baringer:



Four years, $4,018,456 with a $178,456 signing bonus.



Base salaries:



2023: $750k

2024: $915k

2025: $1.03M

2026: $1.145M https://t.co/jAQiFRZI6p — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 10, 2023

#Patriots sixth-round WR Demario Douglas:



Four years, $3,973,332 with a $133,332 signing bonus.



Base salaries:



2023: $750k

2024: $915k

2025: $1.03M

2026: $1.145M https://t.co/jAQiFRZI6p — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 10, 2023

The Patriots previously reached agreements with fifth-round guard Atonio Mafi and sixth-round receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Baringer, a punter out of Michigan State, was the consensus top punter available in the draft and will be given an opportunity to replace Jake Bailey, who was released this offseason before signing with the Miami Dolphins. As for Douglas, the speedy, diminutive receiver out of Liberty has the potential to fill a needed jitterbug-like role in New England’s offense.

The Patriots still haven’t announced contract details for their three undrafted free agent signings.