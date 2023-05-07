Phillies’ Matt Strahm Explains Pregame Ejection Vs. Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm was tossed before the first pitch was thrown Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Strahm, who made 50 appearances last season with the Red Sox, underwent a National Anthem standoff with Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford, which prompted the umpires to eject both pitchers before the game had even started at Citizens Bank Park. The consequences didn’t end there, as both Strahm and Crawford were fined undisclosed amounts — required for all ejections, in accordance with Major League Baseball policy.

“Zero of it was planned. Just, (the) anthem was over and I looked across and Kutter kind of gave me a grin and I know exactly what that grin meant so just stood there,” Strahm said Sunday, per Rob Bradford of WEEI. “There was zero plan on that. Just locked eyes after the anthem and both still had our hat over our heart and neither of us were moving.”

After having spent the bulk of his career as a reliever, Strahm was moved to Philadelphia’s starting rotation, a challenge the 31-year-old both embraces and has found his groove in. Strahm went 5 1/3 innings in his last two starts and owns a 2-3 record with a 3.38 ERA. His last start prior to 2023 was in August 2021 with the San Diego Padres.

Yet, despite the looming threat of ejection during his first game against his former club, Strahm couldn’t resist the temptation of a friendly contest.

“If you know me, you know competition is everything to me so kind of felt like I was being called out right there,” Strahm explained. “Looking back on it, probably not the wisest decision I’ve made in my big league career. … I guess I should’ve known better with how strict they are with pitch clock.”