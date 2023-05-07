Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Explains Bizarre Hot Mic Moment

It turns out Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla wasn’t toying with the media when he closed his Thursday press conference in strange fashion.

One day before Game 3 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series with Philadelphia, Mazzulla was heard saying “I am the worst coach ever” as he walked away from his virtual presser. Some might have thought this was a troll job from the Celtics coach, who took a dig at reporters following Boston’s blowout Game 2 win.

But prior to the Celtics’ victory Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, Mazzulla revealed the remark was a product of sincere remorse after he accidentally overlooked one of his player’s recent achievements in a team meeting.

“Yeah, I apologize,” Mazzulla told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “We had just gotten back from film and I missed an opportunity to show appreciation to one of our guys. And so, time with the guys is sacred in film. I had just been informed that (Marcus) Smart won the NBA Hustle Award, and we went through an entire film session and I didn’t show my appreciation for him. And then I think someone here asked me about it, and my eyes lit up and I was like, ‘What an idiot.’

“So as I was signing off, I was just like, ‘damn’ and then I texted him right away. It’s important. I think in situations, I know it’s about team and our guys do that, but I really love showing appreciation when guys get individual awards. Especially like that one because of the sacrifice they put into it and the work that they have. So if I do do something like that, I do think I need to be better.”

Mazzulla will try to lead the Celtics to a third straight win Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Tipoff for Game 4 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET