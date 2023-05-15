Quinnen Williams Sending Message To Jets, Hinting Departure?

The New York Jets might have an issue on their hands.

This offseason, the Jets front office already made one of the league’s biggest offseason splashes in acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. But could they soon see a departure? Well perhaps.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, is undergoing a contract dispute with the Jets. The 25-year-old is set to earn $9.5 million this upcoming season, but insinuated his desire for a payday after retweeting the contract details of New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence — four years, $90 million.

The online subliminal activity didn’t end there, however. Williams took things a step further by making a noticeable change to his Twitter bio, which now reads, ‘Defensive Tackle for ??????. .’

??????: #Jets star DT Quinnen Williams bio now reads:



"Defensive Tackle for ???"



With his last tweet is a RT of the contract the #Giants gave Dexter Lawrence – $90 million with $60 million guaranteed.



Williams is clearly sending the Jets a message as they're working? pic.twitter.com/cHVY4npXxW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 15, 2023

This becomes especially tricky for the Jets considering after inheriting Rodgers’ contract which entitles the $59.5 million left in part with an initial $200 million agreement with the Packers last season, which placed New York $41 million over the salary cap.

“You’d have to ask Joe (Douglas, Jets general manager),” head coach Robert Saleh told Rich Eisen when asked where contract extension talks stand with Williams. “I’m very confident that he will get it done. I know reports are flying around this weekend, but he’ll get done. I’m not worried about that one.”