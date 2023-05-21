Kiké Hernández Has Funny Reaction To Crazy Slide Vs. Padres

Boston Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández looked dead to rights when he started his slide into second base during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

However, a replay review and ensuing overturned call confirmed Hernández successfully legged out his double to center field. It was in large part due to the “slo-mo” slide he showed off, twisting and contorting his upper body to avoid the tag from Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth.

After Boston’s 4-2 win at Petco Park, Hernández explained what was going through his head on the play.

“I went to second because it was going to hurt to stop at first,” Hernández told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Once I saw I was going to be out by a lot, I was trying to figure out how to slide and I went in slo-mo and it worked out.”

It marked the second challenge from Red Sox manager Alex Cora to be successful. Ramiel Tapia initially was called out in the second inning when the Red Sox attempted a double steal, but the replay review caused that call to be overturned as well.

Boston will close out its three-game series against the Padres on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.