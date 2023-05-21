Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale’s ‘Boost Of Energy’ Lifts Boston Over Padres

The Red Sox hitters have been frustrating opposing pitchers since the beginning of the season by grinding out at-bats and crossing the plate first. It happened again Saturday night when Boston defeated the San Diego Padres at Petco Park for their fourth straight win.

In the bottom of the second inning, Enmanuel Valdez launched his third home run of the season to give Boston the early three-run lead; that was all the run support starting pitcher Chris Sale would need.

“Obviously, when your offense gets on the board first, that kind of gives you a boost of energy,” Sale said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Overall, just a really good game by the guys.”

Sale appeared to be turning back the clock over his last two starts and the game against the Padres was no different. The left-handed 34-year-old threw 111 pitches over seven innings surrendering just two runs on three hits while striking out eight. He ran into a jam in the sixth when Fernando Tatis Jr launched a solo blast for the Padres’ second run of the night and Ha-Seong Kim doubled to right.

Instead of losing his composure, Sale was visited by pitching coach Dave Bush and not only settled down but got out of the inning.

“Obviously, it was a crucial moment in the game,” Sale said. “With our bullpen, you can kind of just flip the coin and you know, pick a guy out there to get out of that situation. But, Bush came out. We kind of reset and got on the game plan. … Just kind of calmed me down and gave me refocused on what I needed to do and it worked out.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pleased with Sale’s performance in the win and has been more confident in the southpaw as each start passes.