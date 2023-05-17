Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns For Series Finale

Kiké Hernández is back in the starting lineup Wednesday night as the Boston Red Sox wrap up their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Hernández, who missed three games with hamstring tightness, will play shortstop and bat sixth, one spot ahead of his middle-infield partner for the finale, Pablo Reyes.

Triston Casas recently turned a corner offensively, but he’ll begin the game on the bench, with Justin Turner drawing the start at first base and Masataka Yoshida serving as Boston’s designated hitter. Casas is batting .174 (4-for-23) against left-handers this season and thus will take a seat as veteran southpaw Marco Gonzales toes the rubber for Seattle.

Rob Refsnyder, a right-handed hitter, enters the Red Sox’s starting lineup, playing left field and batting third. He’ll join Alex Verdugo (right field) and Jarren Duran (center field) on the grass. Verdugo bats leadoff, while Duran bats eighth.

Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Red Sox, who snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 9-4 win. Bello, a former top prospect, looked awesome in his last start against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs on six hits over six innings while striking out five and walking one. The Red Sox are facing an impending logjam in their rotation, and Bello can show he belongs with another solid outing.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Mariners: