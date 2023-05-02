Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Plays Hero Again In Walk-Off Win Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox received some timely offense, especially in the bottom of the ninth, to upend the Toronto Blue Jays and earn a 6-5 walk-off win Monday night at Fenway Park.
The third straight victory for the Red Sox pushes their record to 16-14 while the Blue Jays fall to 18-10.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It hasn’t been a perfect start to the season for the Red Sox, but they continue to show resiliency and grit in their wins.
Granted, the Red Sox made self-inflicted mistakes in the series opener against the Blue Jays that nearly cost them. Kiké Hernández committed two throwing errors in the top of the eighth inning that allowed two Toronto runs to score and erase Boston’s two-run lead.
But the Red Sox didn’t let that deter them completely and went on to notch their fourth walk-off win of the young season courtesy of a solo home run from Alex Verdugo.
The Red Sox may not be a perfect team, but they continue to fight until the very end and find a way to pull off thrilling wins.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Alex Verdugo has been the definition of clutch this season. His solo home run off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano to lead off the bottom of the ninth was his third walk-off hit of the season. That capped a 2-for-5 night at the plate for Verdugo.
— Enmanuel Valdez sure picked a good time to connect on the first home run of his major league career. The left-handed hitting second baseman launched a two-run shot off Jose Berrios in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 deadlock. He finished 2-for-4.
— Bo Bichette powered the offense for the Blue Jays. The talented shortstop went 5-for-5 with three RBIs, all of which came on his three-run home run in the top of the second inning.
