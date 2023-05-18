Red Sox Wrap: Offense Propels Boston To Series Win Vs. Seattle

The Boston bats were alive for the second straight night as the Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners, 12-3, on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox extended their win streak to two, winning their ninth series of the season and improving to 24-20 on the season, while the Mariners fall a game below .500 at 21-22.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox continued to make Seattle pitching pay by tagging starter Marco Gonzales for eight runs in the first two innings.

Pablo Reyes and Justin Turner led the way for Boston, combining for five hits, six RBIs and four runs scored. Kiké Hernández returned to the lineup after missing three games with hamstring tightness and didn’t miss a beat on the field or at the plate. The shortstop when 2-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.

Red Sox batters struck out just five times with 16 hits off Seattle pitching.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Reyes has made an impact in a Red Sox uniform since Boston acquired the infielder from the Oakland Athletics on May 12. The second baseman extended his hitting streak to five games with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. He completed the night going 2-for-3 from the plate with four RBIs and a run scored.