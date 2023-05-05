Alex Cora Has Backup Plan For Boston-Philadelphia Doubleheader

In a blessing from the sporting gods, Boston sports fans have quite the weekend on deck out in Philadelphia.

Not only are the Red Sox scheduled to open up a three-game series with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, but the Celtics are lined up to play both Game 3 and Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

In fact, all of those games will take place less than a mile away from each other, which has Red Sox manager Alex Cora planning a solid backup plan should things go awry for him at the ballpark.

“It should be fun. If I get thrown out I’m going to the (Celtics) game,” Cora said Friday, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Cora has long been a supporter of his fellow Boston sports franchises, showing his support for the Celtics, Bruins and Patriots at TD Garden and Gillette Stadium since being hired as manager in 2018.

This weekend, he might get the opportunity to do so in a new place.