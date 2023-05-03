Red Sox Pitcher Zack Kelly Underwent Successful Elbow Surgery

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly took another leap toward a return to the mound.

Kelly last made an appearance for the Red Sox on April 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays when he made an early exit after dropping to the ground in pain with an elbow injury. The 28-year-old journeyman was emotional both during and after suffering the injury, which delivered a particular blow to Boston’s bullpen.

As Red Sox manager Alex Cora previously announced, Kelly’s injury required surgery, which he underwent Tuesday, per a team press release:

Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly today underwent a successful ulnar nerve transportation revision in his right elbow. The procedure was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Institute in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kelly even provided a post-surgery update.

“Good as new can’t wait to get to work. Be back soon,” Kelly tweeted.

Good as new ?? can?t wait to get to work. Be back soon ? pic.twitter.com/t374khROWL — Zack Kelly (@zack_kelly) May 3, 2023

Before Kelly went down, the second-year pro began to click when called upon by Cora. In six games, Kelly tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six, recording a 3.86 ERA in hopes of earning a bigger role. That followed Kelly’s major league debut run with Boston in 2022, when he tossed 13 2/3 innings, pitching to a 3.95 ERA.