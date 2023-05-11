Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Delivers Message After 400th Save

Wednesday was a night Kenley Jansen will remember forever after he notched his 400th career save in the Red Sox’s 5-2 win over the Braves at Truist Park.

Jansen helped snap Boston’s two-game losing streak and was welcomed back to the clubhouse with a video tribute that included messages from his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates. Before he celebrate with the Red Sox, Jansen delivered a message after etching his name in the Major League Baseball history books.

“You know, my teammates are waiting right now for me to celebrate. It’s a pleasure. It’s an honor, man,” Jansen said in the video posted to the Red Sox Twitter account. “To do it with this organization … this franchise is nothing but success and we’re going to continue to do that. That’s why I’m here for it. That’s why we’re all here for it. We’re going to build for success. I’m going to enjoy it right now and I’ll see you guys.”

Jansen has been a welcome addition to the Red Sox bullpen and has looked as dominant as ever after becoming just the seventh player to reach 400 saves.

The Red Sox return to action Friday when they welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Fenway Park for a three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 5:30 p.m on NESN.