MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox ‘Name To Watch’ At Trade Deadline

Last season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline saw flashy names get dealt, but the 2023 season might be a different story.

The Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the Padres, which was one of multiple moves San Diego made before the deadline passed. The Boston Red Sox dealt Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects.

However, the buzz for this season’s trade deadline isn’t as high, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney on Thursday. Executives told ESPN that while teams like the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds might be sellers, the players on those teams aren’t the kind of difference makers that could help push a club to the next level.

“The Royals have some young players attractive to rival execs, but are expected to keep the likes of Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino and Brady Singer,” Olney wrote.

Olney added Brad Keller could be an intriguing talent to enter the market, but the Kansas City pitcher has been too inconsistent to be a sure-fire asset.

The Detroit Tigers could be sellers at the deadline, and “a name to watch” is former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez. The 2018 World Series champion is having a strong start to the season, posting a 1.57 ERA in 51 2/3 innings. The left-hander also leads all pitchers with a 2.3 WAR, as of Thursday.

Rodríguez has an opt-out clause in his contract after this season and the 30-year-old is slated to make $49 million across the final three years of his deal. Olney noted if the Tigers believe Rodríguez might walk, they could trade him, and he would be an intriguing name for the Red Sox to acquire.