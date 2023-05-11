What Doc Rivers Wants 76ers To Be ‘Afraid’ Of In Game 6 Vs. Celtics

The Celtics — and their best player, in particular — have reason to be confident going into Thursday night’s must-win game in Philadelphia.

Boston found itself in a very similar situation last season en route to the NBA Finals. With their backs against the wall in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Bucks, the Celtics forced a Game 7 back in Boston largely thanks to a 46-point Game 6 outburst from Jayson Tatum in Milwaukee. Boston proceeded to finish the job, winning the series finale at TD Garden by 28 points.

NBA coaches often will tell you they don’t consider past performances when preparing for the challenge ahead. But that’s not the case for Rivers’ 76ers as it relates to one of the best playoff outings of Tatum’s career to date.

“At Sixers practice yesterday (Wednesday), I asked Doc Rivers, ‘Hey, is that something you bring up?'” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on Thursday’s “Get Up” episode. “He said, ‘Hell yes, we’re going to bring it up. I want my team to be afraid. I don’t want my team to be comfortable. I want my team to be on edge, to expect Tatum to have a huge game.’ Here’s the thing: The Celtics won two road close-out games last year — one in Milwaukee and one in Miami. They’re 6-1 after losses in the playoffs the last two years and 3-1 when that game has come on the road. For some reason, they feel more comfortable after a home loss.”

Tatum was surrounded by an air of confidence after Tuesday night’s ugly Game 5 loss in Boston. Although the two-time All-NBA first-teamer clearly knows what’s at stake Thursday evening, he wasn’t looking for the panic button after the Celtics dropped to a 3-2 series deficit. Perhaps that’s because Tatum knows he can — and expects himself to — will his team to a season-saving victory at Wells Fargo Center.

Boston and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.