Red Sox’s Alex Cora Has Simple Message For Kenley Jansen After 400th Save

Kenley Jansen etched his name in the Major League Baseball history books when he collected his 400th career save in the Red Sox’s 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Jansen became just the seventh player to reach the milestone while also helping Boston snap its two-game losing streak against arguably the best offense in MLB.

The closer was greeted in the Red Sox clubhouse with gifts including a video tribute with messages from his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, including Clayton Kershaw. Justin Turner and Kiké Hernández played with Jansen in LA and saw the success he brought to the franchise while being its closer before reuniting with the pitcher in the offseason in Boston.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who wanted his team to stop scoring runs in the ninth so Jansen could get the milestone save, tweeted a simple message for the closer after the game at Truist Park was over.

The Red Sox enjoy a day off Thursday before welcoming the St. Louis Cardinals to Fenway Park for a three-game set. First pitch is set for Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET