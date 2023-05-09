Reminder On Patriots’ 2023 Opponents As NFL Schedule Release Nears

By Thursday night, we’ll know each and every detail of the 2023 Patriots schedule. But we already know which teams New England will face this season, and where.
The Patriots’ list of home and away opponents was finalized at the end of the regular season, with a recent report indicating New England will “host” the New Orleans Saints in Frankfurt, Germany. The date and time for that game will be revealed Wednesday night, one day before the official release of the full schedule.
Here’s a refresher on the Patriots’ opponents for the 2023 regular season.
HOME
Washington Commanders
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
AWAY
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
At first glance, that looks like a rough lineup for New England. And it appeared that way before the Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, as last season proved, games aren’t won and lost on paper and preseason expectations don’t always age well. Just ask the Denver Broncos.
Follow NESN.com as the week progresses for updates and analysis on the 2023 Patriots schedule.