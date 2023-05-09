Reminder On Patriots’ 2023 Opponents As NFL Schedule Release Nears

By Thursday night, we’ll know each and every detail of the 2023 Patriots schedule. But we already know which teams New England will face this season, and where.

The Patriots’ list of home and away opponents was finalized at the end of the regular season, with a recent report indicating New England will “host” the New Orleans Saints in Frankfurt, Germany. The date and time for that game will be revealed Wednesday night, one day before the official release of the full schedule.

Here’s a refresher on the Patriots’ opponents for the 2023 regular season.

HOME

Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

AWAY

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

At first glance, that looks like a rough lineup for New England. And it appeared that way before the Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, as last season proved, games aren’t won and lost on paper and preseason expectations don’t always age well. Just ask the Denver Broncos.

Follow NESN.com as the week progresses for updates and analysis on the 2023 Patriots schedule.