Rob Gronkowski Offers Some Advice To Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones is a Swiftie?

He may or may not be, but he was all smiles at the Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, according to his girlfriend Sophia Scott’s Instagram.

FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams asked former Patriots great Rob Gronkowki to rate Jones’ wardrobe, but the retired tight end had a different form of advice for the 24-year-old signal caller.

“I think he needs to put on a little weight. I mean, he’s looking a little skinny right now,” Gronkowski said. “I’d put about five-10 pounds back on so that he can run the ball a little bit, knock out some linebackers while he’s running to get a first down.”

Adams pointed out that at 225 lbs. Tom Brady wasn’t much bigger than Jones, who weighs in at 214 lbs.

“Yeah, but that doesn’t matter. I was 260. So I made up for it,” Gronkowski refuted.