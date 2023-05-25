Rob Gronkowski Offers Some Advice To Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones is a Swiftie?
He may or may not be, but he was all smiles at the Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, according to his girlfriend Sophia Scott’s Instagram.
FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams asked former Patriots great Rob Gronkowki to rate Jones’ wardrobe, but the retired tight end had a different form of advice for the 24-year-old signal caller.
“I think he needs to put on a little weight. I mean, he’s looking a little skinny right now,” Gronkowski said. “I’d put about five-10 pounds back on so that he can run the ball a little bit, knock out some linebackers while he’s running to get a first down.”
Adams pointed out that at 225 lbs. Tom Brady wasn’t much bigger than Jones, who weighs in at 214 lbs.
“Yeah, but that doesn’t matter. I was 260. So I made up for it,” Gronkowski refuted.
Aside from the advice, Gronkowski thought Jones rocked the outfit.
“I think the outfit’s an A-plus. He’s looking great with his girlfriend,” Gronkowski said. “And going to Taylor’s concert at Gillette — you can’t beat that combo.”
As for Gronkowski’s favorite concert at Gillette? Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Gronkowski isn’t the only one giving Jones advice this offseason. Former Patriots running back James White offered his former teammate two words of advice — “Move forward,” when he appeared on Tom E. Curran’s “Patriots Talk” podcast. The young quarterback has been rumored to have impressed his teammates and coaches as well.
With the Patriots being penalized two OTAs for an illegally scheduled special teams meeting, New England is scheduled to return to the field on May 31.