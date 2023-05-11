Ross Chastain Clears Air On Post-NASCAR Race Fight With Noah Gragson

Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson made headlines last weekend at Kansas Speedway, but NASCAR fans probably shouldn’t expect any lingering effects in the Cup Series.

Gragson took exception to Chastain’s aggressiveness at the AdventHealth 400 and let the TrackHouse Racing driver know how he felt about it. The Legacy Motor Club driver then threw a punch at Chastain before NASCAR security intervened, which Gragson was not pleased about.

Chastain and Gragson finished fifth and 29th in the race, respectively, and the former is the points leader heading into Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. And the 30-year-old made sure he publicly settled any perceived beef with Gragson when asked about the incident.

“We are, man,” Chastain told A.J. Hawk on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. “Noah and I have known each other for several years, and we train together. We prepare together. We’ve been in separate series for a little bit. Now we’re both in the Cup Series, exactly where we want to be. We’re both trying to prove ourselves, trying to get to where we want to be and stay in the Cup Series. It’s not easy. There’s only 36 seats. We’re good. We talked on Monday on the phone, and then we were together talking micro-sprint cars Monday night. We talked together this week. It’s good. It’s done and over with. We’ve moved on and laugh about it now, weren’t exactly laughing (last) Sunday.”

Chastain caught the ire of Kyle Larson for a wreck on May 1, so it would not be a surprise if the month featured more drama for NASCAR fans.