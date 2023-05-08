Would Red Sox Consider Javier Báez Trade Under This Condition?

The Boston Red Sox passed on the opportunity to sign Javier Báez before the 2022 season, instead inking Trevor Story to a six-year contract in Major League Baseball free agency to man a spot in the middle of their infield.

Circumstances change, though. And now, as Boston deals with various injuries in wake of Xander Bogaerts’ offseason departure, it’s fair to wonder whether the Red Sox should call the Detroit Tigers about a possible trade for Báez — under one condition.

That stipulation? The Tigers absorbing a significant portion of Báez’s salary, a possibility raised Monday by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden in a piece examining which MLB teams and players to watch leading up to this year’s trade deadline.

Here’s what Bowden, a former MLB general manager, wrote about Báez:

Javier Báez has struggled since signing a six-year, $140 million contract before the 2022 season and this year is batting .259 with two home runs and 15 RBIs. He has an opt-out clause after this season, but it’s doubtful he exercises it because no one is going to match the $98 million over four years that he’s owed for the rest of his contract. However, if the Tigers want to get creative and agree to pay half of what remains on his deal, and Báez turns around his season, he might be tradable to a contender. His ability to play above-average defense at second base, shortstop and third base increases the pool of teams that would have interest if his contract was paid down significantly.

In a vacuum, trading for Báez makes little sense. As Bowden mentioned, he simply hasn’t been good since landing in the Motor City, slashing .238/.278/.393 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs and 147 strikeouts to just 26 walks in 590 plate appearances last season before enduring more offensive issues this season. And it’s not like the problems are completely out of nowhere, either. The two-time All-Star long has had a ton of swing and miss in his game.

That said, the tools always have been impressive. There’s something to be said for finishing second in National League MVP voting — as Báez did with the Chicago Cubs in 2018 — and the 30-year-old plays the game with undeniable energy. His low floor comes with a high ceiling, and so long as the Red Sox — or anyone else — can stomach that variance, he represents a fascinating trade candidate over the next several months, especially if the Tigers demonstrate a willingness to eat a chunk of Báez’s contract in hopes of enhancing the return package. This, of course, assumes Detroit sells off pieces while struggling to gain ground in the American League Central.