Warriors Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

Los Angeles owns a 2-1 series lead

by

2 hours ago

The Lakers and the Warriors on Monday night will meet for Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The decorated NBA franchises traded back-and-forth blows across the first three games of the best-of-seven set, with Los Angeles taking a 2-1 series edge Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Purple and Gold secured a 30-point Game 3 win that was powered by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell, all of whom scored 20-plus points.

The Lakers are a three-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup in Tinseltown. The total is set at 227.5.

Here’s how to watch Warriors-Lakers Game 4:

When: Monday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

More NBA:

Three Moments Where Celtics Slipped Up In Game 4 Vs. 76ers
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson
Previous Article

Scanning Betting Board For Three Wagers Before 2023 NFL Season
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez
Next Article

Would Red Sox Consider Javier Báez Trade Under This Condition?

Picked For You

Related