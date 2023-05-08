Warriors Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

The Lakers and the Warriors on Monday night will meet for Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The decorated NBA franchises traded back-and-forth blows across the first three games of the best-of-seven set, with Los Angeles taking a 2-1 series edge Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Purple and Gold secured a 30-point Game 3 win that was powered by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell, all of whom scored 20-plus points.

The Lakers are a three-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup in Tinseltown. The total is set at 227.5.

Here’s how to watch Warriors-Lakers Game 4:

When: Monday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT