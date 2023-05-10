Why Mookie Betts Didn’t Stay In Haunted Milwaukee Hotel With Dodgers

Mookie Betts wasn’t taking any chances when it came to the hotel the Los Angeles Dodgers stayed in for their set against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The All-Star outfielder rented an Airbnb with a group of friends rather than stay in the Pfister Hotel that’s known to be haunted “just in case” anything spooky were to happen.

“It was a good excuse (not to stay there),” Betts told the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. “You can tell me what happened after. I just don’t want to find out myself.”

Betts told Plunkett that he’s not one to really believe in ghosts, but didn’t want to be proven wrong if he encountered paranormal activity while staying in the hotel, so he went with the option that would help him sleep better at night.

The 30-year-old has stayed in the hotel before, but given its history he wasn’t able to get a good night’s sleep.

“But I couldn’t sleep,” Betts told Plunkett. “Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?'”

Staying elsewhere seemed to work in Betts’ favor after he led off Tuesday’s game against the Brewers with a home run in the Dodgers’ 6-2 win. They’ll look to win the series Wednesday afternoon.