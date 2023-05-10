Could Kayshon Boutte Be Late-Round Draft Steal For Patriots?

A year ago, Kayshon Boutte was viewed as a possible first-round NFL draft prospect. Instead, after a disappointing junior season and a poor showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, the LSU wide receiver fell all the way to Round 6, where the Patriots scooped him up at No. 187 overall.

As a sixth-round pick, Boutte should enter the league with low expectations, and he won’t be a lock to make New England’s 53-man roster this summer. But we’re also talking about a player who was the No. 2 receiver recruit in the nation just three years ago and who reached the 100-catch mark faster than any wideout in LSU history.

If Boutte can buy into Bill Belichick’s demanding program and recapture the potential he showed in 2020 and 2021, he has the talent to become a legitimate weapon in the Patriots’ passing attack.

NESN.com Patriots beat reporters Zack Cox and Dakota Randall broke down the Boutte pick on the latest episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast.” Check out a portion of that conversation in the video above, or listen to the full episode in the player below.