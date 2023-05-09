Why Patriots Defender ‘Excited’ About Jets Landing Aaron Rodgers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans might be freaked out by the New York Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but New England’s players are singing a far different tune.

Late last month cornerback Jonathan Jones said that facing Rodgers twice a season only will make the Patriots “better.” And linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley echoed that sentiment Tuesday afternoon while speaking with reporters.

“Aaron Rodgers is definitely a fantastic quarterback for sure,” Bentley said at Gillette Stadium. “He’s definitely going to add some things to the Jets as far as their offense is concerned. Hands down, it’s going to be a hell of an opportunity for us to go against him twice a year. But if you ask us, we’re excited about the opportunity. We have no choice but to be excited about it.”

Bentley also embraces the challenges of adjusting to division rivals based on what they do during offseasons.

“You’re always excited to see the different moves teams make,” he said. “Just adds competition around the league. I thrive off competition in general. So, especially in our division, seeing the different moves teams make always gets you excited about what’s to come. …

“I’m always eager to get out there and see what the next team has and what they’re cooking up, so we have the opportunity to stop it.”

Rodgers is coming off perhaps his worst season with the Green Bay Packers, a campaign that included a Week 4 home win against New England.