How Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon Convinced This New Patriot To Sign

Why did Chris Board sign with the New England Patriots in NFL free agency? Simple: because they wanted him.

Speaking with New England reporters for the first time Tuesday, the special teams-focused linebacker said he garnered interest from several teams on the open market, but none pursued him more aggressively than the Patriots.

“In free agency, there were a lot of teams that wouldn’t mind having me,” Board told reporters, “but there was definitely an emphasis and a priority (from the Patriots) to get me here, which I really appreciated. So that kind of went into the process of me deciding to sign here. I appreciate just the respect that I’ve had here so far.”

He later added: “From the jump, they definitely emphasized and made it clear that they wanted me here. That was the big driving factor. Other teams wouldn’t mind having me, but they really wanted me in the building, and that showed in various ways.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed Board that respect long before the 27-year-old arrived in Foxboro, Mass. When the Patriots were preparing to face Board’s former team, the Detroit Lions, last October, Belichick called him “the best special teams player we’ll play against all year.”

“He’s a very hard guy to match up against,” said Belichick, who values special teams more than most NFL coaches. “He has a great combination of size and speed as well as experience, instincts, and techniques. It’s all of the above. There are really no weaknesses in the player. You’ve got to figure out how to deal with him. He’s seen everything. … So it doesn’t matter who’s on him, it’s a tough matchup.”

Those comments quickly reached Board’s ears, and they still resonate seven months later.