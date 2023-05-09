How Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon Convinced This New Patriot To Sign

Why did Chris Board sign with the New England Patriots in NFL free agency? Simple: because they wanted him.
Speaking with New England reporters for the first time Tuesday, the special teams-focused linebacker said he garnered interest from several teams on the open market, but none pursued him more aggressively than the Patriots.
“In free agency, there were a lot of teams that wouldn’t mind having me,” Board told reporters, “but there was definitely an emphasis and a priority (from the Patriots) to get me here, which I really appreciated. So that kind of went into the process of me deciding to sign here. I appreciate just the respect that I’ve had here so far.”
He later added: “From the jump, they definitely emphasized and made it clear that they wanted me here. That was the big driving factor. Other teams wouldn’t mind having me, but they really wanted me in the building, and that showed in various ways.”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed Board that respect long before the 27-year-old arrived in Foxboro, Mass. When the Patriots were preparing to face Board’s former team, the Detroit Lions, last October, Belichick called him “the best special teams player we’ll play against all year.”
“He’s a very hard guy to match up against,” said Belichick, who values special teams more than most NFL coaches. “He has a great combination of size and speed as well as experience, instincts, and techniques. It’s all of the above. There are really no weaknesses in the player. You’ve got to figure out how to deal with him. He’s seen everything. … So it doesn’t matter who’s on him, it’s a tough matchup.”
Those comments quickly reached Board’s ears, and they still resonate seven months later.
“It meant a lot,” Board said. “Coach Belichick knows ball, and for him to say that, it definitely meant a lot. I definitely look forward to just making a lot more plays here and helping us win football games.”
The Patriots’ special teams actively lost them multiple games last season. New England surrendered a kickoff return for a touchdown in a seven-point loss to Minnesota, a blocked punt that led to a touchdown in a six-point loss to Las Vegas and two kick-return touchdowns in a 12-point season-ending loss to Buffalo. Belichick, who chose to retain special teams coaches Cam Achord and Joe Houston, clearly hopes adding a player with Board’s experience will help mitigate these types of catastrophic breakdowns.
Before Board’s one season with Detroit, he spent four in Baltimore, where he was teammates with Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. A strong endorsement from Judon also influenced Board’s decision to sign with New England.
“I FaceTimed him before I signed to just get a feel for what he thought,” said Board, whose contract reportedly is worth up to $6.7 million over two years. “He spoke nothing but high things about the organization and just wanted me to come here, for sure. So that definitely was a factor, as well, in getting me to come.”
Board called Judon “a dog” and said he’s excited to team back up with the four-time Pro Bowler.
“We saw it earlier in Baltimore before he left, and he’s really blossomed here since he got here,” Board said. “He’s definitely a dog, and I’m definitely looking forward to playing with him (again). He’s definitely a player where I can’t say enough things about him.”
While Board, who’s averaged nearly 350 special teams snaps per season during his five-year NFL career, likely will contribute mostly in the kicking game, he’s not a Matthew Slater type who exclusively plays on punts, kickoffs and field goals. He also saw substantive playing time on defense in Baltimore and Detroit and will give New England another depth option at linebacker behind 2022 starters Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai.