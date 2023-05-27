Yankees’ Aaron Boone Not Planning On Backing Down To Umps After Suspension

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone really hasn’t learned his lesson yet.

Boone was ejected for a league-leading fourth time this season Thursday after throwing another on-field tirade. It was the third time in a 10-game span the Yankees’ skipper had been tossed from a game.

Boone received a one-game suspension for his “recent conduct toward major league umpires,” according to Michael Hill, the Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations. But despite the early exits, Boone doesn’t plan on backing down from challenging umpires.

“No, I’m not going to change,” Boone told reporters Saturday, per The Associated Press. “Even though I have been kicked out of a lot of games, a lot of them I make it through. So maybe just being better at knowing where that line is.”

Boone also had nine ejections last season, which was four more than any other manager in the big leagues.

It was the strike zone of home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso that drew the wrath of Boone in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. During the middle of the third inning, Boone came out of the dugout and voiced his frustrations, even holding up four fingers to show he believed Moscoso missed that numbers of calls.

Boone was also tossed arguing balls and strikes earlier this month during an Aaron Judge at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays and on Sunday against the Reds, he blew another gasket over a controversial call that allowed a run to score for Cincinnati.