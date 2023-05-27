Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Leadership Style In Miami Is ‘Different’

Even after the Miami Heat dropped back-to-back games in the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics, they remained confident they would still win the series. In fact, Jimmy Butler pretty much guaranteed the Heat can and will win the series.

Miami center Bam Adebayo said the team had to reflect on Game 5 before moving forward and appreciates Butler’s confidence.

“I mean, that’s the ultimate confidence that all of us need,” Adebayo told reporters, as seen on video provided by CLNS Media. “We all need confidence and it’s one of those things where we all know we’re in a great spot. We have a great opportunity.”

When asked about Butler’s leadership style, including music and team meals, Adebayo couldn’t quite put it into words.

“Different,” Adebayo said. “Just because he leads in a different way. It’s hard to explain. So yeah, I would just say different.”

Despite once leading the series 3-0, Adebayo said the Heat have been through this adversity before.

“This has not been our only losing streak of the season,” Adebayo said. “For us, we’ve been through tough times. We’ve been through adversity. In the middle of the season, (the media) probably wrote us off and probably thought we wouldn’t be in this position, but we’ve been through adversity before.”