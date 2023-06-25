The New York Yankees have a problem at third base.

Despite being well-positioned for a mid to late-season push toward the American League East crown, the Yankees haven’t received what they’ve needed from three-time All-Star Josh Donaldson. In fact, the 37-year-old has been atrocious in the batter’s box, striking out 20 times with just eight recorded base hits thus far.

“Obviously the batting average since he’s come back has not been great, but scratch the surface, the underlie (is) he’s hitting the ball hard,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday, per YES Network video. “I feel like there’s a ton in there for him offensively. Obviously he’s tremendous defensively at third. I don’t think anyone would argue with that. But I just wanna get him going because I know he can be a key figure for us.”

Donaldson is hitting just .125 with six home runs and eight RBIs, going 8-for-64 through 21 games played. Drawing just six walks, Donaldson is batting a putrid .069 over the course of his last 10 games with New York, striking out seven times amid the ice-cold stretch in the batter’s box.

That isn’t sustainable or ideal for a Yankees squad with the second-highest payroll (over $276 million) if New York intends to make a playoff push this year. It’s also prompted Boone, who could very well be in the hot seat in New York, to sit the former American League MVP in hopes that he’ll recoup some much-needed offensive firepower.

“I expect him to get consistent at-bats,” Boone told reporters. “… Yeah he wants in there, he wants to compete. But I also felt like here this weekend, (it) was the right thing to do as we head into an off day and into the (road) trip. It’s just my call that felt like this was the best move.”