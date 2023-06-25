Celtics Reportedly Add Polish Standout To Summer League Roster

With the draft behind them, the Boston Celtics will transition to their next step this offseason: NBA Summer League.

They’ve already added upcoming rookie Jordan Walsh from Arkansas via Boston’s 38th overall selection on draft night. However, in finalizing the team’s Summer League roster, the Celtics reportedly snagged 7-foot-1 center Aleksander Balcerowski from Liga ACB in Spain.

“According to a league source, the summer squad is expected to include 7-foot-1-inch Polish center Aleksander Balcerowski, who averaged 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds for Gran Canaria last season in Liga ACB, Spain’s top pro division,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach wrote Sunday. “Boston has been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Balcerowski for several years and tried to add him to their summer squad last season.”

Balcerowski played 34 games last season with Gran Canaria — a career-high — and shot 61.8% from the field on 5.2 attempts per game on 5.2 shot attempts. He also went 64.1% from the free-throw line, notching an average of 16.2 minutes in playing time.

Boston is also said to have added three-year NBA veteran Mychal Mulder, who last played for the Miami Heat in 2022, and the team is expected to be coached by Celtics assistant Tony Robbins, according to Himmelsbach.

The Celtics will tip off their Summer League action with the Heat on July 8 at 3 p.m. E.T. That’ll be the first of five soon-to-be-scheduled matchups before Boston reshifts into the preseason.