Boston Celtics second-round pick Jordan Walsh was an under-the-radar prospect going into the NBA draft, and the 19-year-old doesn’t see that changing.

Selected at No. 38 overall out of Arkansas, Walsh patiently awaited his introduction to the league on draft night. Walsh played 36 games during his one-and-done run with the Razorbacks, and is setting the record straight on one of the biggest questions for any NBA newcomer: His ‘NBA 2k’ rating.

“To be honest, bro. If I was to get a 2k rating right now, bro it might be like a 72,” Walsh said during a Twitch livestream Saturday night. “I feel like that’s what they would give me, a 72. Which is outrageous.”

That’s not too far-fetched of a prediction considering last year’s ratings.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who was drafted No. 1 and won Rookie of the Year this past season, led the 2023 draft class with a 78 overall rating in ‘NBA 2k 23.’ The lowest of ratings for first-rounders of that draft class went to Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson, who was given a 70. Therefore, Walsh might be close.

Walsh averaged 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% from the field at Arkansas. And although the offensive numbers weren’t eye-popping, Walsh got his flowers defensively for his adept ability to tear through pick-and-rolls and make it uncomfortable for opposing players on that end.

“Our scouts and people in our front office had been talking about him,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said, per NBC Sports Boston. “… He was one of the best high school players in the country as a Senior. And he looks young when he plays, right? He, on offense, he’ll make an unbelievable play and get knocked off his spot. … And on the other end of the floor, he’s got a chance to be special. And I don’t say that lightly.”