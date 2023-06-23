The Celtics initially entered the 2023 NBA Draft with the No. 35 draft pick but that was prior to the blockbuster trade that reportedly sent Boston’s guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies for Kristaps Porzingis.
The No. 35 pick went to the Washington Wizards as part of the trade and the Celtics acquired No. 25 from the Grizzlies. That didn’t stick, either. In fact, Boston acquired four second-rounders in a confusing, trade-filled night.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens pulled his best New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick impression and traded down in the draft.
The moves generated plenty of reactions from Celtics fans, who turned to social media in humor as well as confusion. Even NBC Sports Boston, which airs the Celtics games, got in on the fun.
The Celtics eventually made their first selection on Thursday night, taking Jordan Walsh from Arkansas with the No. 38 pick after completing four trades to get to that point.
Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images