The Celtics initially entered the 2023 NBA Draft with the No. 35 draft pick but that was prior to the blockbuster trade that reportedly sent Boston’s guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies for Kristaps Porzingis.

The No. 35 pick went to the Washington Wizards as part of the trade and the Celtics acquired No. 25 from the Grizzlies. That didn’t stick, either. In fact, Boston acquired four second-rounders in a confusing, trade-filled night.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens pulled his best New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick impression and traded down in the draft.

The moves generated plenty of reactions from Celtics fans, who turned to social media in humor as well as confusion. Even NBC Sports Boston, which airs the Celtics games, got in on the fun.

pic.twitter.com/1z7D33YAkb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 23, 2023

Is Bill running the Celtics draft ? https://t.co/U8YoE4T0o2 — steven_thompson (@SThompson603) June 23, 2023

Bill Belichick just texted: "👍" to Brad Stevens https://t.co/whIVumkbnj — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) June 23, 2023

Brad Stevens right now pic.twitter.com/wBsWeemBNp — Brian (@TTMBrian) June 23, 2023

Brad Stevens going Bill Belichick mode tonight https://t.co/qYelLejNEf — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 23, 2023

me trying to follow which of Boston's 12 second-round picks are actually theirs pic.twitter.com/vUqxZH4sa5 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 23, 2023

I have cracked the code for anyone wondering what’s happening pic.twitter.com/t8fBR8uOED — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) June 23, 2023

The Celtics eventually made their first selection on Thursday night, taking Jordan Walsh from Arkansas with the No. 38 pick after completing four trades to get to that point.

