Former Boston Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo was the centerpiece of perhaps the most bizarre ejection while managing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Facing the Philadelphia Phillies, Matt Strahm — another former Red Sox — drilled Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll in back-to-back at-bats, which triggered Lovullo and prompted the 57-year-old to storm out of the dugout.

However… was it even necessary?

On the second hit-by-pitch, Strahm barely clipped Corbin, which exonerates all suspicions of intent. Yet, Lovullo was adamant about sending a message, ready to fight the entire Phillies dugout over a clearly unintentional hit-by-pitch, prompting both benches to clear in the third inning.

Benches clear… for no reason? pic.twitter.com/M4mZdst9Jn — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 13, 2023

Corbin, while standing calmly at first base, was even caught on camera giving a perplexed facial reaction to the madness, adding the funniest element to an already comical situation. Meanwhile, after barking at the home plate umpire and Phillies catcher J. T. Realmuto, Lovullo needed to be restrained by a fellow Arizona coaching staff member.

As expected, Lovullo was ejected after being the lone aggressor in a possible brawl that never needed to exist in the first place.