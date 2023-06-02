Ex-Red Sox Pitcher To Be Honored By Mets Following Retirement

Longtime Major League pitcher Bartolo Colon has officially hung up his cleats and retired from the game of baseball, taking the mound for 11 different teams over the course of 21 seasons.

According to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez, the New York Mets will honor the 50-year-old pitcher with a retirement ceremony on Aug. 26 when the club hosts the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field.

According to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez, the New York Mets will hold an official retirement ceremony for Bartolo Colon on August 26th before a game where they will face the Angels at Citi Field.

At the age of 35, Colon pitched one season for the Boston Red Sox in 2008. He started in seven games for the Red Sox posting a 3.92 ERA over 39 innings pitched, striking out 27 and walking 10 while surrendering 44 hits and five home runs against the 173 batters he faced.

Along with the Red Sox, Colon also pitched for the Cleveland, the Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, the Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, the Mets, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. His career record is 247-188 with a 4.12 ERA and notching 2535 strikeouts.

On May 7, 2016, he became the oldest Major League player to hit a home run when he launched the first and only bomb of his career at 42 years old off San Diego Padres pitcher James Shield at Petco Park. Colon last pitched in the major leagues in 2018 for the Rangers.

In honor of Bartolo Colón's retirement ceremony announcement, one of Big Sexy's most memorable moments was recalled.

The four-time All-Star won the Cy Young Award in 2005 while with the Angels and appeared in one Fall Classic with the Mets in 2015. The Kansas City Royals defeated the Mets 4-1 in the series. Colon appeared in three games for the Mets, surrendering the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 14th inning of the opening game of the series.