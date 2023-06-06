How Jarren Duran Felt About Red Sox’s Telling Roster Move

The Red Sox made their opinion of Jarren Duran abundantly clear Monday.

Prior to the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Boston needed to free up a roster spot for utility infielder Christian Arroyo, who was set to return from the injured list. Boston elected to designate Raimel Tapia for assignment even though the veteran outfielder had done a solid job in his role for two months and provided the club with a fairly versatile skillset.

By DFAing Tapia, the Red Sox demonstrated their faith in Duran, who has cooled off since his blistering start to the 2023 season in the big leagues. The gesture didn’t go unappreciated by Duran, a player who can flash star potential at times but struggles with consistency.

“It’s always a confidence booster when your team has trust in you and they’re putting their faith in you,” Duran told reporters Monday, per The Boston Globe.

It will be interesting to see how the Red Sox utilize Duran as they grow even healthier, which we should see later this week when Adam Duvall is eligible to return from the IL. Manager Alex Cora on Monday stressed Duran will not become a part-time player for Boston, explaining he’s “too valuable” to the ballclub.

The Red Sox will try to halt their losing streak at three Tuesday when they open a three-game set against the Guardians in Cleveland. NESN’s full coverage of the opener begins at 6 p.m. ET.