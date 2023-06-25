Keegan Bradley In Front At Travelers Championship After Record Showing

Keegan Bradley will head into the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday having already made history.

With a 6-under 64 on Saturday, Bradley sits atop the leaderboard at 21 under, which breaks the 54-hole scoring mark for the tournament. The previous three-round record was set by Brendon Todd at 18 under in 2020.

Bradley, who has strong ties to the northeast after growing up in Vermont and attending high school in Hopkinton, Mass., will now look to put the finishing touches on his record-setting performance in front of plenty of friends and family, who flocked to TPC River Highlands just outside of Hartford, Conn. to watch Bradley.

“I’ve wanted to win this tournament forever,” Bradley told reporters, per The Associated Press. “So, the feeling of wanting to push and win is something I need to fight against and just let myself go out and play.”

Bradley nearly won the Travelers in 2019, but finished in second place to Chez Reavie. And despite the sensational showing from Bradley, he doesn’t have much room for error with Reavie breathing down his neck. Reavie registered a 7-under 63 on Saturday to finish at 20 under.

Bradley and Reavie, who became the sixth and seventh golfers, respectively, to record a 64 or better in each of the first three rounds of a PGA Tour event according to ESPN Stats and Info, could make more history Sunday. No player in the history of the PGA Tour has shot 64 or better in all four rounds.

Bradley and Reavie will tee off together at 1:55 p.m. ET for their final 18 holes of the tournament.