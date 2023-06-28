Marte Mapu wasn’t exactly sure where he would lineup defensively for the New England Patriots during organized team activities and minicamp.

But wherever the Patriots positioned the undersized third-round pick, who technically is listed as a 6-foot-3, 221-pound linebacker, he turned heads.

The little-known Sacramento State product made a big statement with his defensive versatility during Patriots practice sessions despite still working his way back from an injury. Mapu played at linebacker and as a deep safety and was a disruptive defender at both spots.

So much so, that ESPN’s Mike Reiss this week named Mapu New England’s “surprise offseason standout.“

“It wasn’t even certain the third-round pick from Sacramento State would be on the field as he recovers from a torn right pectoral muscle sustained in February,” Reiss wrote. “But Mapu practiced in a red noncontact jersey and played everywhere from linebacker to safety, and on one day intercepted backup quarterback Bailey Zappe and broke up multiple other passes.”

Bill Belichick and the Patriots could elect to use Mapu as box safety like Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. Regardless of where he ends up playing, Mapu will have to fight for playing time with players like Dugger, Phillips and others ahead of him on the depth chart.

But there’s no doubt that Mapu’s teammates have noticed his presence and his versatile on-field ability.

“He runs like a free safety, but he stands like a linebacker or an edge player,” Patriots star Matthew Judon told reporters, per Reiss. “He can play on all three levels.”

Now, it’s just up to Belichick to find a spot for Mapu, but the head coach sure has options.