Matthew Judon Praises ‘Fast’ Patriots Rookies — One In Particular

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you followed our coverage throughout Patriots spring practices, you know we were impressed with New England’s rookie defenders.

But don’t take our word for it. Take Matthew Judon’s.

Following Tuesday’s minicamp practice, the star edge rusher was asked for his thoughts on the Patriots’ top three picks from the 2023 NFL Draft: cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive end Keion White and hybrid safety Marte Mapu. As Ja’Whaun Bentley did two weeks ago, Judon praised the youngsters for their poise and football IQ. But he also highlighted the elite athleticism they all bring to the table.

“They’re lookin’ fast. They’re lookin’ fast,” Judon said. “They’re lookin’ like they’ve been here before, and they’re lookin’ comfortable. … I always say this, but being comfortable… you can play like yourself and you can play within the scheme. But then you can make plays when you’re comfortable.”

Gonzalez, the 17th overall pick, was the No. 1 cornerback in all but one spring practice open to reporters and showcased ideal size and athleticism for the position. White, a second-rounder, looked big, strong and fast before suffering a minor injury scare in Monday’s practice and sitting out Tuesday. Both saw the field a lot, indicating they’ve already built trust with Patriots coaches.

However, it’s Mapu that turned the most heads over the last three weeks.

The third-rounder was busy every day, including spending some time with the first-team defense, despite wearing a red non-contact jersey. Living up to his reputation of being ultra-versatile, Mapu played outside linebacker in the first open practice but primarily played safety — including Devin McCourty’s old spot — each session thereafter. During Tuesday’s practice, New England even paired Mapu with Kyle Dugger for an extended period.

The Sacramento State product looked comfortable making checks. He showed the ability to line up in multiple spots. One practice ended with Bill Belichick dapping up the 23-year-old before speaking with him as they walked off the field.

“I think just his speed and how big he is,” Judon said of the hard-hitting Mapu, who’s listed at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds.”He runs like a free safety, but he stands like a linebacker or edge player. So, that’s another guy that can play on all three levels.”

Judon then compared Mapu to a pair of longtime Patriots, one of which likely will land in the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

“We’ve had people like that here all the time,” said Judon, who also gushed over all the “unicorns” New England has on defense. “You have people like Jamie Collins or (Dont’a) Hightower and stuff like that. It’s just new names. It’s just new names in that situation. And I’m not saying they’re gonna be as good as those guys or leave a legacy as those guys, but they have a chance. And that’s all you kind of ask for.”

Of course, you shouldn’t glean too much from what happens during spring practices. Players neither wear pads nor engage in live contact. And Mapu was forced to be extra careful as he works his way back from pectoral surgery.

Still, Judon won’t be surprised if Mapu emerges as a breakout star in training camp.

“When he comes out here, when he puts on those pads, he’s gonna have to show it,” Judon said. “It’s easy to do it in shorts and shirts, but I think he has the ability and uniqueness to be a really good player.”