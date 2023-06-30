Red Sox Foundation, Jimmy Fund Unveil Charity License Plates

The Boston Red Sox Foundation, with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, announced Friday the release of a co-branded charity plate design commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund and the lasting partnership between the two organizations.

The refreshed design features the Red Sox Foundation logo with the iconic hanging socks and heart, as well as logos for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. The plates now are available to all residents in Massachusetts.

“The Red Sox Foundation and the Jimmy Fund have had a tremendous impact on the lives of countless individuals and families affected by cancer across Massachusetts and greater New England,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a press release. “This charity license plate is a fitting tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund and the enduring collaboration between these two remarkable organizations. I encourage the people of Massachusetts to proudly display these plates, knowing that their support will make a real difference in the lives of those facing the challenges of cancer.”

The cost for the charity plate is $40 in addition to any applicable registration fee in Massachusetts. For more information on how to order a charity plate, please visit RedSoxFoundation.org/Plates.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund, we are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Jimmy Fund and strengthen our unwavering commitment to our community,” Bekah Salwasser, EVP, Social Impact & Executive Director of the Red Sox Foundation, said in a press release. “This co-branded charity license plate serves as a powerful symbol of unity and hope, reflecting the many years of collaboration between the Red Sox Foundation and one of our core partners, the Jimmy Fund. Together, we will make an even greater impact in supporting cancer patients and their families and building a community of support.”

“The Boston Red Sox/Jimmy Fund license plates are an easy way to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer,” said Larry Lucchino, chairman of the Jimmy Fund, Trustee of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, chairman/principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox and president/CEO Emeritus of the Boston Red Sox. “Red Sox Nation has this special opportunity to show support from the road, all while helping raise critical funds for the Jimmy Fund and the Red Sox Foundation.”