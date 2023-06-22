Red Sox Rival Benches Shortstop Over Inability To Handle ‘Frustrations’

The Bays have ruled the American League East, holding a 12 1/2-game lead over the Red Sox with the best record in Major League Baseball through 77 games.

However, that journey hasn’t come without a few bumps and bruises, one being Tampa Bay’s displeasure with shortstop Wander Franco, which led to the Rays’ decision to bench the 22-year-old for their next two games with the Kansas City Royals.

“Over course of this season, there’s been multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Franco, who signed as an international free agent with the Rays back in 2017, is batting .287 with eight home runs, 20 doubles and 34 RBIs.

Yet, on several instances, Franco has warranted the questioning of his hustle, refusing to run out groundballs and even committing two errors during Sunday’s loss to the San Diego Padres. So far, he’s committed six errors, marking a career-high just 71 games into the campaign.

“Wander is a really good kid, really good person,” Cash explained, per Topkin. “He’s a young player that is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major league player and some of the frustrations that come with it.”

Cash replaced Franco with Taylor Walls in Thursday night’s Rays lineup.