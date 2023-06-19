BOSTON — The Red Sox not only swept Sunday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees with a 4-1 win in the night cap, they also swept the three-game series over their archrivals at Fenway Park.

Boston, which has now won four straight games, improves to 37-35 while the Yankees fall to 39-33.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In just a quick three games against the Yankees, the Red Sox showed they could win in a multitude of ways.

Boston’s hit parade carried it to a win in the series opener. They then came from behind in the first game of the doubleheader before pitching and defense won the Red Sox the second contest of the twin bill.

The combination of pitching and defense hasn’t been there often this season for the Red Sox, but it certainly made sweeping the Yankees possible. Boston allowed only five hits in the night cap.

And more of that over the rest of the season, with a sprinkle of timely hitting, could be the perfect recipe to getting Boston into the hunt for a playoff spot.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brayan Bello delivered yet another outstanding performance against the Yankees. He earned his fourth win of the season after holding New York to one run on four hits in seven innings to go along with eight strikeouts and three walks.

— Triston Casas came through with a key hit in the game, lining a ground-rule double to right field to plate two runs in the bottom of the fifth. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

— Pablo Reyes sparked the Red Sox with his tremendous defensive play. He made a web-gem grab on a liner in the bottom of the second and took another base hit away in the sixth with an excellent play deep in the hole.

