BOSTON — The Red Sox have received lackluster defensive play at shortstop this season.

But Pablo Reyes, who earned the start at the position for the nightcap of Boston’s doubleheader Sunday with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, turned heads with an incredible leaping grab at shortstop in the top of the second inning.

Reyes levitated in the air and high pointed a line drive by Yankees outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera, which seemed ticketed for center field until Reyes snared it. You can watch the instant web gem here:

Pablo Reyes, at it again. pic.twitter.com/WOLB8slqRJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2023

Reyes, who the Red Sox acquired from the Oakland Athletics in May, is known more for what he can do with his glove than his bat and it certainly showed on that play. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters last week that Reyes would see more time at shortstop with Kiké Hernández struggling defensively at the position by committing a league-leading 14 errors.

And it’s hard to argue with Cora if Reyes is going to turn in eye-popping defensive results.

Reyes’ defensive effort also seemed contagious as Rafael Devers made a diving stop in the third inning and Jarren Duran showed off his range by tracking down a deep fly ball in the triangle off the bat of Anthony Rizzo.