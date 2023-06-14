Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls In Extra Innings In Second Straight Game

The Red Sox and the Rockies needed extra innings for the second straight game with Colorado coming out on top again, defeating Boston, 7-6, in 10 innings.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to two games below .500 at 33-35, while the Rockies improved to 29-40.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox could have put the game away early but the offense couldn’t deliver, leaving nine base runners in scoring position, including having two runners thrown out at home.

After Kutter Crawford gave up four runs on five hits, Joe Jacques, Corey Kluber and Chris Martin shut down the Rockies’ offense giving up five hits over five innings without surrendering a run.

Justin Garza allowed three runs on two hits in the tenth inning, walking one, hitting a batter and striking out one in the losing decision.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafael Devers launched two home runs in the game, one off Pesky’s Pole in the fourth inning to get the Red Sox on the board and the second in extra innings. Devers finished the night 2-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs.

— Justin Turner went 2-for-5 from the plate with an RBI and a run scored. The first baseman is slashing .272/.354/.423 in his first season with Boston,

— Randal Grichuk knocked in the go-ahead runs for the Rockies in the top of the tenth with a ground ball down the third baseline past Devers.

