Red Sox Wrap: Seventh-Inning Turnaround Keys Boston Win

After a two-hour and two-minute rain delay to begin the night, the Boston Red Sox took the final game of their series with the Colorado Rockies by earning a 6-3 win at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Boston inches back toward .500 with a 34-35 record while Colorado slips to 29-41.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox offense was anemic for the first six innings but finally got the breakthrough in the seventh that really should have came much earlier in the game against Rockies lefty Austin Gomber, who entered the contest allowing a National League-leading 51 runs and 16 home runs.

Rockies manager Bud Black asked too much of Gomber, though, sending him out for the seventh when it was clear he could turn back into a pumpkin at any moment. Gomber, who let up just one run up to that point, allowed the first two hitters to reach before getting pulled, and the Red Sox went on to send 10 batters to the plate in the frame and score five runs.

That type of offensive production, with Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida getting the night off, was much-needed, especially with the Red Sox appearing on the verge of wasting another strong pitching performance and suffering a deflating loss this time around.

Boston’s offense awoke at the right time and it could potentially serve as a momentum booster going forward.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rob Refsnyder supplied the biggest hit of the night, tripling to right field to bring in two runs and break a 2-2 deadlock. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk out of the leadoff spot.

Crowd went nuts for this one. pic.twitter.com/3vU24R6QYR — NESN (@NESN) June 15, 2023

— Garrett Whitlock delivered another terrific performance. He let up two runs on six hits in seven innings and issued just one walk.

— Alex Verdugo produced a multi-hit effort as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Verdugo also threw out a runner at home in the top of the first.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the over/under for Whitlock’s strikeout’s total at 5.5 with -106 odds on the Over. Whitlock fanned seven Rockies batters as a $100 wager on this prop bet would have netted a total of $194.34.

