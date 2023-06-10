Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez Makes Immediate Impact In Triple-A

Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez wasted no time making his presence known in Worcester’s win over the Rochester Red Wings when the second baseman suited up in his first Triple-A action since being optioned by Boston on Thursday.

In his second at-bat, facing Rochester pitcher Paolo Espino, Valdez launched a lead-off solo bomb to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning, knotting the game at two. It was Valdez’s second hit of the night, with the first being a double in the first inning. Valdez finished the night 2-for-3 from the plate, marking his third multi-hit game in Worcester.

WELCOME BACK TO WORCESTER, ENMANUEL ? pic.twitter.com/ItKL8nhALq — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 10, 2023

Red Sox manager told reporters on Friday that Valdez gave a “good first impression” and needed to work on his crafting his skill at second base. The skipper also noted that Valez wasn’t driving the ball the other way and felt the youngster got “a little too big, pull happy.”

The 24-year-old played in 33 games for the Red Sox this season, making 30 starts at second base, slashing .234/.280/.404 with 22 hits in his 94 plate appearances, launching four home runs in his first taste of big league action.