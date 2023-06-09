Alex Cora Has This Advice For Red Sox Infielder Enmanuel Valdez

The Boston Red Sox optioned infielder Enmanuel Valdez to Triple-A Worcester following the loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night and reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day injured list prior to Friday night’s game against archrival New York Yankees.

Valdez appeared in 33 games for Boston in the infield, turning 14 double plays and committing six errors. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters what advice he had for the 24-year-old prospect to work on while in Worcester with the direction of WooSox bench coach José Flores.

“They’re going to have to work a lot in certain areas,” Cora said. “I think catching the ball is good but the moves, side-to-side, that’s something we have to be better. That first step has to be better. Obviously, keep working your arm. He was better at turning double plays towards the end with us.”

Slashing .234/.280/.404, Valdez had 22 hits in his 94 plate appearances, launching four home runs in his first taste of big league action.

“Offensively, it’s up and down. This is part of it and we know he can hit,” Cora said. “One thing he didn’t do as well (as he did) early in the season when he got called up was he wasn’t driving the ball the other way. I think he got a little bit too big, pull happy and that cost him.”

Valdez did play one game at shortstop, but Cora would like Valdez to focus on his play at second.

“It was a good first impression,” Cora said. ” … We were very pleased with the way he went about his business and now it’s just a matter of keep working down there, especially on the defensive side. That’s very important. Obviously, we know he can be versatile but from my end, I would love for him to stay at second and keep working his craft at that position and keep getting better.”